Telangana Elections 2023: Corruption To Anti-Incumbency, 6 Key Factors That Will Decide The Outcome

The political contest in Telangana has grown more intense, with the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress, and the BJP engaged in a three-cornered struggle for the upcoming assembly election next month. Telangana is poised for a single-phase election across 119 constituencies on November 30, and the results will be tabulated on December 3, coinciding with other states undergoing elections.

While Chief Minister KCR and his son, Minister KTR, have voiced their assurance of a return to power, the Congress, buoyed by recent electoral 'guarantees' and taking credit for its role in the formation of Telangana, has emerged as a formidable contender for leadership in the southern state.

The BJP, up to this point, appears to be a distant third in the competition, as opinion polls indicate a closely contested race between the BRS and INC.

According to pollsters, while KCR's welfare schemes may have made an impression on the public, a range of issues, such as unemployment, corruption, caste-census demand, the rising debt on state exchequer and the row over the formation of national turmeric board may play a big role in the polls.

1) Unemployment Woes and Promised Reforms in Telangana

The repeated postponement of the TSPSC examination has generated a wave of frustration among the youth in the state. The tragic suicide of an aspiring candidate for these exams prompted students to take to the streets. This unfortunate incident further fueled a preexisting sense of discontent among young people, primarily stemming from the high unemployment rate. According to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey for 2022-23, the unemployment rate in Telangana stands at 15.1 percent, surpassing the national average of 10 percent. In 2021, the Biswal Committee report indicated that there were more than 1.91 lakh unfilled positions in government departments dating back to 2015, and no significant efforts have been made to address this issue.

During his campaign speech, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi pledged to address these job vacancies. The Telangana protest was led by K Chandrasekhar Rao under the banner of "Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyaamakaalu" (water, funds, and job recruitment). Many people believe that the BRS government has not been able to fulfill its primary commitments.

2) Allegations of Corruption and Infrastructure Issues in Telangana Projects

Parties such as the YSRTP and the Congress have raised concerns about corruption within the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project. YS Sharmila wrote to the CAG, alleging corruption in the project's construction. A portion of the Medigadda bridge, a component of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, recently sank due to heavy inflows. This incident provided an opportunity for opposition parties to level accusations of corruption against the government.

The President of the Telangana Congress, Revanth Reddy, has accused the state government of engaging in widespread corruption when establishing thermal power plants. He has further alleged that KCR's administration operates with a 30 percent commission system.

3) Caste Census Demand and the Shifting Political Landscape in Telangana

As Rahul Gandhi calls for a caste census and Andhra Pradesh gears up to initiate this process in November, similar requests for such a census have surfaced in Telangana. Telangana comprises 134 distinct Backward Classes, and these groups wield considerable influence in certain constituencies. Given the efforts of all political parties to maintain a proportional representation of BC candidates on their rosters and Home Minister Amit Shah's declaration that Telangana could see an OBC Chief Minister if the BJP secures victory, the political dynamics surrounding this caste category are anticipated to escalate.

4) Fiscal Challenges Due to Welfare Programs

As per the central government's assessment, Telangana's outstanding public debts are projected to reach Rs 3.57 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, reflecting an 11% increase compared to the previous year. Opposition leaders have frequently accused the state government of resorting to indiscriminate borrowing and the sale of government-owned land to meet employee salary obligations. In this context, government welfare programs like Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu have come under scrutiny, as such initiatives have the potential to strain the state's financial resources. The anticipated new BRS manifesto is also expected to impose an additional financial burden of over Rs 35,000 crore on the government.

5) National turmeric board

The introduction of a national turmeric board in Telangana has emerged as a significant political topic in the lead-up to the forthcoming assembly elections. This board is designed to assist turmeric growers in securing equitable prices and global acknowledgment for their produce. Nevertheless, certain farmers remain dubious regarding the actual effectiveness of the board in aiding small-scale and marginal farmers. Both the BJP and the BRS are vying for recognition for their roles in establishing this board.

Turmeric, the yellow rhizome crop that played a significant role in the defeat of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) daughter, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, in the 2019 general elections, has once again taken center stage as a prominent political issue in the upcoming assembly elections.

6) Anti-incumbency against KCR government

After nearly a decade of the BRS government's rule, there is a growing sentiment among a segment of the population for a change in leadership. Tenant farmers, minority groups, and the youth have frequently expressed their frustration due to unfulfilled promises. Some argue that the benefits of the Rythu Bandhu program primarily favor affluent and influential farmers, while many are still awaiting the delivery of their promised 2 BHK houses. Additionally, the fervor of the Telangana movement, which propelled this government into power, has dwindled over time.

KCR's national political ambitions, as evident in his party's renaming from TRS to BRS, have hinted at a shift in focus. Furthermore, the recent victory of the Congress in the Karnataka elections has revitalized their image in Telangana. Elections often pivot on public perception, and it's hard to overlook the renewed enthusiasm apparent in Congress campaigns.

