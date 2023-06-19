Telangana: Dalit Couple Tied To Tree, Assaulted For 'Black Magic'; Horrific Visuals Surface

A Dalit couple in Telangana's Sangareddy was reportedly assaulted and bound to a tree by local residents who accused them of engaging in 'black magic'. A video of the disturbing incident has since gone viral on social media.

Following the circulation of a video on social media showing the couple tied to the tree and surrounded by villagers, the police initiated an investigation. The video depicted the couple being restrained against the tree while a number of villagers were present at the scene.

(Caution: Visuals could be disturbing for some readers)

Locals Accused couple of practising 'black magic'

The incident reportedly unfolded in Kolkuru village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sadashivpet police station, two days ago.

As per the police, the locals levied accusations of practising black magic against the individuals involved, namely Yadaiah and his wife Shyamamma.

In the wake of the accusation, a gathering of villagers forcibly entered their residence and transported them to a particular location within the village, where they subsequently bound the couple to a tree and subjected them to physical assault.

Police freed couple from assault

Upon being informed of the incident, the local police promptly dispatched a team to the site and successfully freed the couple from their predicament.

Circle Inspector, Naveen, reacting to the incident, said, "The couple was tied to a tree by some villagers for allegedly performing black magic two days ago. However, the victims didn't receive serious injuries and a case has been registered following the incident."