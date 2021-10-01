Telangana Congress unit now on lookout for leaders comparable to Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani

Hyderabad: The Congress party in Telangana is keen to induct political leaders reputations comparable to Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani in the run-up to the next general elections.

Though PCC Chief Revanth Reddy has been consistent in his attacks on scathing attacks on the Chief minister KCR and his family members during the Congress political rallies, the party is not able to back up the attacks. Congress had to search for a long time to name a strong candidate for Huzurabad byelection. It finally named NSUI chief Balmoori Venkat as its nominee after many seniors expressed their inability to contest the most prestigious polls.

On Thursday, the PCC Chief addressed a massive public rally in Bhupalpalli district headquarters and a former forward block leader GanDra Satyanarayana Rao joined the party amidst the presence of thousands of supporters. The leaders and cadre are now hopeful that Bhupalpalli would become the turning point for the Congress.

As many in the party gained a new confidence after induction of GanDra Satyanarayana Rao, the Congress leaders now feel that there is a need for a leader having the caliber attracting voters. They are keeping this criteria in mind while trying to attract more leaders from other parties. Though nit much is being spoken openly about the new development, a team is keenly observing and identifying the leaders of other parties who enjoy considerable support base.

Meanwhile, TRS nominee Gellu Srinivas Yadav filed his papers for the Huzurabad byelection on Friday. Planning commission chairman Vinod Kumar and TRS leader and former MLA Peddi Reddi accompanied the nominee.

Journalist-turned-plitician Teenmar Mallanna also announced that he was joining the the BJP after being harassed with frequent arrests by the government.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:12 PM IST