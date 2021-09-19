Telangana: Congress to launch 'struggle program' against unemployment

HYDERABAD: After concluding the Dalit Girijan Dandora yielded results in their favour, Congress leadership in Telangana has decided to launch a massive stir focusing unemployment in the state. An action plan was chalked out by the party leadership and the party has decided to take up struggle programme from October 2 to December 9 in the state to focus on the issue.

The struggle programme would cover almost all the 119 assembly segment areas and it would conclude with a public meeting that is to be addressed either by Rahul Gandhi or by Sonia Gandhi.

The party leadership has decided this struggle programme in a meeting held under the stewardship of PCC chief Revanth Reddy. The struggle programme as per the party leaders would be connected with visits to educational institutions, and assembly areas before they culminate into agitations.

A political advisory committee would decide the struggle programme of the party and the first of the meetings would be held in Siricilla assembly constituency headquarters. Incidentally Siricilla is the area represented by minister K. T. Rama Rao. The party leadership has decided to take the support of eleven political parties as per the guidance of AICC.

On 22nd September a massive dharna would be conducted near Indira Park, and the Congress party would support the Bharat Bandh of 27th September. A meeting with opposition parties was also planned.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 09:37 PM IST