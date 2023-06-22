Telangana Congress Says Leaders Put Under House Arrest, Workers Held During 'Decade Of Deceit' Protest Against BRS

Congress workers protested against BRS government on Thursday | Twitter

The Congress party unit in Telangana on Thursday alleged that its leaders were put under house arrest as the Congress state unit had planned for 'Decade of deceit' protest against KCR led BRS on Thursday, June 22. The Congress had said that it would be holding the protests against BRS for not fulfilling poll promises and to expose Telangana government's failures. In an earlier communication, the state Congress unit had said that it would burn effigies of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Congress Telangana unit tweets

The tweet by Congress Telangana unit said, "Shackle the questioning opposition! Arresting Congress party leaders and activists who are peacefully protesting against injustices in Telangana state during this decade is killing democracy. We demand @TelanganaDGP that the police unconditionally release our leaders and activists. #SaveTelangana."

Even though the leaders were mostly stopped from protesting, violence broke out in a few places and police had to intervene to stop the situation from worsening.

Telangana Congress handles also posted photos of leaders allegedly under house arrest.

"An effigy of KCR was burnt at Indira Chowk in the city under the auspices of the Karimnagar Assembly Congress Party today on the call of TPCC in protest against Chief Minister KCR's stance of ignoring the Chief Minister's 10 promises and condemning the waste of public money by the BRS party in the name of Decade celebrations," said Telangana Congress party.

2023 assembly elections in Telangana

The protests by Congress is an attempt to try and make the contest in Telangana a three-party affair instead of allowing the battle for the state in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections as BRS vs BJP fight. The BJP has also been hitting out at KCR, who has been in power since the state of Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay has also taken out a 'Rath Yatra' recently with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attending the event. On the other hand, KCR has been trying to potray himself as an alternative to PM Modi on the national level and has been advocating for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.