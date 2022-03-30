Telangana Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi, make agreement of accidental cover with insurance company for new party members

After meeting Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that under the Congress membership drive from Dec 9th to March, the party has inducted 40 lakh active members into the party - the highest in India.

During the meeting, an agreement was made of Rs 2 Lakh accidental cover with an insurance company, for those who became members; it starts from April 1.

"Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, we've given a cheque of Rs 6.34 cr to it. After April 1, we'll begin agitation for farmers, students and women," R Reddy added.

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to meet senior party leaders from Telangana at his residence in Delhi.

Other Telangana Congress MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy among others will be present. AICC in-charge of the Telangana Manickam Tagore also attended the meeting.

With Congress making efforts for the success of its membership drive, the party's Telangana unit is ahead of other southern states in enrolling new members.

Around 40 lakh members had enrolled in Telangana, 34 lakh in Karnataka, 15 lakh in Maharashtra, 10 lakh in Gujarat, 10 lakh in Kerala, five lakh in Chhattisgarh, four lakh in Bihar, three lakh in Delhi and three lakh in Rajasthan.

The southern states appear to have an upper hand in terms of Congress membership drive. Party leaders are trying to boost the 'digital membership' drive in all states including the five where assembly polls were held in February-March.

Congress is keen that those who have taken membership via 'paper' are also part of the digital register. This, the party feels, will help in better preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party's membership drive is expected to be completed on March 31. Sources told ANI that about 4.5 crore people have become members of Congress so far with options available for enrolling through paper and digitally.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:01 PM IST