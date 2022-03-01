Telangana: Congress leader Revanth Reddy sparks controversy with 'Bihar batch' remark

Telangana Congress president and MP Revanth Reddy on Tuesday created controversy after his 'Bihar batch' jibe at state bureaucrats. According to a India Today report, addressing party workers of Secunderabad parliamentary constituency on Monday, Revanth Reddy said IAS officers from Bihar are given key posts in Telangana.

Reddy said, "Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar, another senior IAS officer Sandeep Sultania, Irrigation Secretary Rajat Kumar and in Incharge DGP IPS Anjani Kumar all hail from Bihar. The Bihar batch is ruling the state."

The Congress leader alleged that IAS and IPS officers of Telangana origin are not getting opportunities in the TRS government and native IPS Praveen Kumar had to resign as 'he did not like the KCR rule’.

He further criticised political strategist Prashant Kishore, after the ruling Telugu Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) hired I-PAC, the political advocacy group founded by Mr Kishore for the next assembly elections.

He said, ‘’KCR went to Bihar and got Prashant Kishore as he was scared. He has brought Prashant Kishore from Bihar to ensure his victory.’’ Reddy also claimed that chief of police DGP Mahender Reddy is being told to resign by the CM.

Revant further alleged that even CM KCR's ancestors are from Bihar and the 'Bihar gang' is now on a mission to plunder the state.

JDU leader and Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha condemned the statement and said, ‘’It reflects his hatred and apathy for a region that has enormously contributed to bureaucracy and nation-building."

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 06:21 PM IST