Telangana: Congress leader arrested for stealing donkey; had mocked CM KCR using it

Hyderabad: A Congress leader has been arrested for stealing a donkey in Telangana's Karimnagar, police confirmed on Friday. Interestingly, he has been charged with stealing the same donkey he used in a small anti-KCR protest recently.

Telangana National Students' Union of India president and Congress leader Venkat Balmoor has been arrested on allegations of donkey theft. Balmoor was arrested by police on Thursday night from Huzurabad town based on a complaint filed by TRS leaders.



Congress planned a cake-cutting celebration in front of a donkey across the state to celebrate the birthday of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on February 17.



Venkat Balmoor was named as accused number one. Six other accused in the case were shown as absconding.

They were booked for unlawful assembly, provocation with intent to cause riot, theft and showing cruelty to animal. The FIR was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143, 153, 504, 379 read with 149, Section 67 of IT Act and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.



Congress leader incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore condemned Venkat’s arrest. “Unbelievable by KCR garu, how crazy when power goes into your head you can put false cases against a student leader. No words to condemn the misuse of power by Telangana first Hitler,” tweeted Tagore.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:53 AM IST