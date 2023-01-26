Telangana CM undermined R-Day by not holding parade, charges Governor Tamilisai

Chennai: Telangana Governor Tamilisial Soundararajan on Thursday accused the State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of undermining the significance of the Republic Day by not holding the ceremonial parade and not inviting her.

Tamilisai, who is holding additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, told journalists in the Union Territory that Rao has been consistently neglecting the Raj Bhavan.

“The Telangana Government has flagrantly violated the Constitution by not inviting the Governor of the State for Republic Day celebrations. The Chief Minister has undermined the significance of the Republic Day by not conducting the parade and inviting the Governor. I am used to the Chief Minister boycotting me but now he has insulted the Constitution by not involving the Raj Bhavan in the Republic Day celebrations,” she said after unfurling the national flag at the Raj Nivas in coastal Puducherry.

The Governor said though the Telangana High Court had on a petition directed the Government to conduct the Republic Day parade, the State chose to ignore it. “The Government says it did not have the time to organise the parade. But on my part, I organised the Republic Day event at Raj Bhavan and unfurled the national flag. I also presented awards to six persons before arriving here,” she said.

Tamilisai said the issue has been taken up with the Union Government. She lamented that officials including IAS and IPS officers of Telangana continue to ignore her and do not attend her events. “I am within my right to take action against them but have not done so as it will affect their careers. Maybe they have got instructions from the Government not to attend Raj Bhavan functions,” she said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)