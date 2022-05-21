Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao lauds Delhi govt's efforts in field of education, says 'its commendable'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday lauded Delhi government's efforts in field of education as he called it commendable. KCR along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited a government school in South Moti Bagh.

Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal, KCR said Delhi govt has made students aim from being job seeker to job provider.

"We'll send our teachers and union leaders here to get oriented about it," KCR added.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Telangana CM has come to Delhi and visited a school where he saw the facilities there."

"We heartily welcome him & his team. He observed & asked about every detail of the school, it's nice to see his deep interest in education," Mr Kejriwal added.

Rao and his party leaders were welcomed by Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School and given a tour of the school.

The delegation visited classrooms, labs and the students' playing area among other facilities.

Briefing Rao about the Delhi government's "remarkable improvements" in education, Kejriwal said many private school students were taking admission in government schools because of the quality of education being imparted.

"We have around 1,100 schools and nearly 18 lakh students studying in them. Earlier, this number was 16 lakh, but now, due to remarkable improvements in the education sector, many students of private schools are joining our government schools," Kejriwal told Rao.

Officials of the Delhi education department also gave a presentation regarding improvements being done in the sector by the AAP government.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 07:37 PM IST