Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao To Inaugurate Multiple Programmes In Mancherial District

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao | File Photo

Mancherial, 9th June 2023: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is set to inaugurate various important projects in Mancherial District today. The Chief Minister's participation will be marked by three significant programs, including the inauguration of the BRS Party Office, the Integrated District Offices Complex, and a Public Meeting.

The first program, the Inauguration of BRS Party Office, will witness the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. The event is scheduled for today, 9th June 2023, and the live signal will be available from 4:30 PM. Interested viewers can download the live signal from the following frequency details: KU Band D/L:12509, SR:1.2, DVBS2, 8PSK, H, G-sat-16. Additionally, a live stream of the event can be accessed on YouTube via the following link: BRS Party Office Inauguration Live Link .

Moving forward, the Chief Minister will then proceed to the Integrated District Offices Complex inauguration in Mancherial District. The ceremony is also taking place on 9th June 2023, and the live signal will be accessible from 5:00 PM. The frequency details for downloading the live signal are as follows: D/L: 12515.100 MHz, S.R: 1 MSPS, H, DVBS2 - 8 PSK, LNB LO: 11.3GHz, GSAT-16 KU Band (55East). A live stream of the event can be viewed on YouTube via the following link: Integrated District Offices Complex Inauguration Live Link .

Concluding the Chief Minister's visit to Mancherial District, a Public Meeting will be held, wherein Sri. K. Chandrashekar Rao will address the public. The live signal for this program will be accessible from 6:00 PM. Viewers can download the live signal using the following frequency details: D/L 4168.5 MHz, S/R 2.4MSPS, MPEG 4, DVBS Satellite GSAT - 16, 55 (East). Alternatively, the public meeting will also be streamed live on YouTube via the following link: Public Meeting Live Link .

These programs are expected to mark significant milestones in the development and progress of Mancherial District, and the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is a testament to the government's commitment to the region's growth and welfare.