 Telangana CID Official Booked For Harassing Female Govt Employee By Sending Obscene Messages
Telangana CID Official Booked For Harassing Female Govt Employee By Sending Obscene Messages

Based on a complaint by the victim, a case has been registered against a Superintendent of Police of CID at Chaitanyapuri Police Station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Greater Hyderabad.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
Telangana CID Official Booked For Harassing Female Govt Employee | File Photo

Hyderabad, July 30: Telangana police have booked an official of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for sexually harassing a woman employee of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL).

The woman, working with TSSPDCL in Kothapet, alleged in her complaint that the official had been harassing him ever since she met him for the first time during national level sports competitions at Saroor Nagar Stadium two years ago.

According to the complainant, the SP was sending her obscene messages, photographs and videos on WhatsApp. He had also asked her to send her photograph in a saree.

She alleged that the official had asked him to attend a special class to be conducted by him. On another occasion, he allegedly asked her to meet him in person to discuss a case. Police booked the CID official under Indian Penal Code Section 354A (sexual harassment) and took up investigation.

