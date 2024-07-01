Telangana: CBI Registers Case Against Customs Officials For Corruption And Conspiracy At Hyderabad Airport

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport | GHIAL

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on 28.06.2024 against three accused including then two Superintendents and one Inspector of Customs posted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport(RGIA), Hyderabad on allegations of conspiracy and corruption.

It was alleged that on 16.03.2024, CISF, RGIA, Hyderabad intercepted two private persons of two private companies including a loader, while exchanging foreign currency, of various countries equivalent to Rs. 2,93,425/- with Indian currencies, from a private person and his son , both R/o Bahadurpura, Hyderabad who were carrying Indian Currency of various denominations valuing Rs.4,04,380/-.

It was further alleged that the said foreign currencies were given to private person by three accused officials of Customs Department posted at RGIA, Hyderabad which they had obtained from international passengers as undue advantage in lieu of not imposing custom duty or imposing a lesser custom duty. It was also alleged that these public servants were adopting this modus operandi on regular basis.

CBI conducted searches at 4 places, including 3 at Hyderabad and 1 at Delhi which led to recovery the incriminating documents.

Investigation is continuing in this case.