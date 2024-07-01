 Telangana: CBI Registers Case Against Customs Officials For Corruption And Conspiracy At Hyderabad Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: CBI Registers Case Against Customs Officials For Corruption And Conspiracy At Hyderabad Airport

Telangana: CBI Registers Case Against Customs Officials For Corruption And Conspiracy At Hyderabad Airport

CBI conducted searches at 4 places, including 3 at Hyderabad and 1 at Delhi which led to recovery the incriminating documents.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 01:57 AM IST
article-image
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport | GHIAL

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)  registered a case on 28.06.2024 against three accused including then two  Superintendents and  one Inspector of Customs posted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport(RGIA), Hyderabad on allegations of conspiracy and corruption.

It was alleged that on 16.03.2024,  CISF, RGIA, Hyderabad intercepted two private persons  of two private companies including a loader, while exchanging foreign currency, of various countries equivalent to Rs. 2,93,425/- with Indian currencies, from a private person  and his son , both R/o Bahadurpura, Hyderabad who were carrying Indian Currency of various denominations valuing Rs.4,04,380/-. 

Read Also
Mumbai: CBI Raids 33 Locations, Books 32 People For Issuing Fake Passports In Exchange For Bribes
article-image

It was further  alleged that the said foreign currencies were given to private person  by three   accused  officials of Customs Department posted at RGIA, Hyderabad which they had obtained from international passengers as undue advantage in lieu of not imposing custom duty or imposing a lesser custom duty.  It was also alleged that these public servants were adopting this modus operandi on regular basis.

Read Also
CBI Conducts Raids In Mumbai, Kolkata, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Trichy Over On Loan Default Of ₹5,717...
article-image

CBI conducted searches at 4 places, including 3 at Hyderabad and 1 at Delhi which led to recovery the incriminating documents.

Investigation is continuing in this case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: CBI Registers Case Against Customs Officials For Corruption And Conspiracy At Hyderabad...

Telangana: CBI Registers Case Against Customs Officials For Corruption And Conspiracy At Hyderabad...

INDIA Bloc To Hold Demonstration In Parliament Premises On July 1 Over 'Misuse Of ED, CBI'; Oppn To...

INDIA Bloc To Hold Demonstration In Parliament Premises On July 1 Over 'Misuse Of ED, CBI'; Oppn To...

New Criminal Laws From July 1: From Colonial To Contemporary, India's Legal System Enters New Era On...

New Criminal Laws From July 1: From Colonial To Contemporary, India's Legal System Enters New Era On...

'Leader Of Opposition Is Strongest Democratic Tool For Every Indian': Rahul Gandhi

'Leader Of Opposition Is Strongest Democratic Tool For Every Indian': Rahul Gandhi

Muharram 2024: Shias Ask Government To Provide Security To Processions

Muharram 2024: Shias Ask Government To Provide Security To Processions