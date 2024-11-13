Telangana: Bus Driver Caught Stealing Gold From Passenger’s Bag In Nizamabad; Dismissed From Duty After Video Goes Viral

@MohammedBaleeg2

A private bus driver working for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) in the Nizamabad district was removed from duty on November 12 after he was, as reported, caught stealing gold from a passenger’s bag.

A purported video of the incident taken by a passenger present inside the bus has surfaced on social media. In the video, the driver can be seen attempting to take jewellery from a passenger’s bag.

In a statement to the media, TGSRTC authorities confirmed the incident and said that the driver was removed from duty soon after the incident. The driver was dismissed after the video of the incident was brought to their notice.

As per the set norms, if a passenger’s belonging is left behind on a bus, either the driver or the conductor is bound to deposit them at the bus depot and try to contact the passenger.

At the time of the incident, as per reports, the passenger was travelling to Nizamabad from Warangal.

Reports suggest that after being caught by passengers, the driver claimed that the gold ornament had fallen off the bag. However, he later admitted to stealing the gold.

