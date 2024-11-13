 Telangana: Bus Driver Caught Stealing Gold From Passenger’s Bag In Nizamabad; Dismissed From Duty After Video Goes Viral
As per the set norms, if a passenger’s belonging is left behind on a bus, either the driver or the conductor is bound to deposit them at the bus depot and try to contact the passenger.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
A private bus driver working for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) in the Nizamabad district was removed from duty on November 12 after he was, as reported, caught stealing gold from a passenger’s bag.

A purported video of the incident taken by a passenger present inside the bus has surfaced on social media. In the video, the driver can be seen attempting to take jewellery from a passenger’s bag.  

Watch the video here:

In a statement to the media, TGSRTC authorities confirmed the incident and said that the driver was removed from duty soon after the incident. The driver was dismissed after the video of the incident was brought to their notice.

At the time of the incident, as per reports, the passenger was travelling to Nizamabad from Warangal. 

Reports suggest that after being caught by passengers, the driver claimed that the gold ornament had fallen off the bag. However, he later admitted to stealing the gold.

Telangana: Goods train carrying iron ore derails in Peddapalli, 37 trains cancelled 

Video: Moneylender Kidnaps Mother As Son Fails To Repay Debt In Telangana's Kodumunja Village; Case...
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a goods train derailed in Telangana's Peddapalli district, leading to the cancellation of 37 trains, officials of South Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.

11 wagons of a goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam.

As per the officials, the incident happened at around 10 PM on Tuesday. Due to the derailment, 37 trains have been cancelled. 

Many more trains have been partially cancelled, diverted, or rescheduled, said officials.

