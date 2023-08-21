Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS Releases First List of Candidates, KCR To Contest From Gajwel, Kamareddy

BRS

Striving for a third consecutive victory, the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has unveiled its initial selection of candidates for 119 constituencies in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections scheduled towards the year-end. Chief Minister KCR will contest from two constituencies- Gajwel in Siddipet district and Kamareddy in Kamareddy district.

The Telangana CM, at the press conference, said his party will not form alliance with any other party for the assembly polls.

BRS cuts tickets of 8 incumbent MLAs

The BRS has notably chosen not to nominate incumbent MLAs for eight constituencies, including Kamareddy where CM KCR is set to run, alongside his current representation in Gajwel. Gampa Govardhan, who won from Kamareddy in the 2018 elections, played a role in KCR's decision to stand for Kamareddy this time.

Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad, and Metpally are other constituencies where the party has opted not to re-nominate its sitting legislators.

KCR has maintained tickets for all ministers who secured seats in the previous Assembly elections. His son and state minister K.T. Rama Rao will again vie for Sircilla, while his nephew and state minister T. Harish Rao will seek re-election from Siddipet.

KCR confident of winning 95-105 seats

KCR anticipates announcing candidates for Narsapur, Jangaon, Nampally, and Goshamahal constituencies within the next 3-4 days.

Expressing unwavering confidence, the BRS leader anticipated securing power by clinching 95-105 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

In the 2018 elections, the BRS won 88 seats. Subsequently, sixteen MLAs from Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and a few Independents later aligned with the BRS.

