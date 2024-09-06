Telangana: Boy Dies After Getting Bitten By Snake Hanging From His Mouth As He Performs Dangerous Stunt In Kamareddy (VIDEO)

A disturbing video has surfaced from Telangana's Kamareddy district. A boy reportedly died after he was bitten by a snake hanging from his mouth. Yes, you read that right! As unbelievable as it may sound, the video shows a snake's head inside the mouth of the boy as the reptile's body hangs outside. The boy was 20 years old and was known by the name of Shivaraj, according to local reports.

The video suggests that the boy was trying some sort of a stunt. He is also seen folding hands as the snake hangs from his mouth.

Another boy seen standing close to him starts recording the incident on his mobile phone. However, the video clip is shot by a person standing in front of the boy who can't be seen in the video.

Boy Performs Snake Act Standing In Middle Of The Road

The video begins on a disturbing note showing a snake, probably a cobra, hanging from the mouth of a young boy standing in the middle of the road. Initially, it looks like the boy is asking for help after coming under attack from the snake.

However, just moments later, the boy is seen folding hands as a person is heard speaking in local language. The boy then folds his hands as if to make a gesture. Meanwhile, the entire incident gets recorded on a mobile phone.

This makes it clear that the boy is performing a dangerous stunt. In fact, the boy is seen running his fingers through his hair to suggest his daredevilry. The video ends with the boy doing a namaskara with both hands folded and the snake still hanging with the reptile's head inside the boy's mouth.

However, local reports claimed that the boy was bitten by the snake during the stunt and that he died hours later. The incident is a stark reminder how reels and videos shot to gain followers and attention on social media can prove dangerous and even fatal.