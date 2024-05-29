 Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau Takes ACP T S Uma Maheswar Rao Into Custody In Disproportionate Assets Case
The ACB had arrested Rao on May 22 after raids on his house and other premises belonging to him and his relatives. The ACB had identified Rao's assets worth about Rs 3.95 crore.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday took Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) T. S. Uma Maheswar Rao into custody for questioning in a disproportionate assets case.

ACP Sent To Judicial Custody

Rao, who was serving as ACP in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) at Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on May 22. The ACB had sought Rao's custody for 10 days for further questioning in the case.

The court on Tuesday sent him to ACB custody for three days. The anti-graft agency expects to gather more information from ACP about his "illegally amassed wealth."

Arrest Of ACP Rao

The ACB had arrested Rao on May 22 after raids on his house and other premises belonging to him and his relatives. The ACB had identified Rao's assets worth about Rs 3.95 crore. These include cash, gold, silver items, and other movable and immovable properties.

Sleuths of the ACB had conducted raids on the ACP's house in Hyderabad and 13 other places in Telangana and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. There are also allegations that he is involved in irregularities and misuse of his official position.

The ACP was the investigation officer in the high-profile Sahithi Infra fraud case, in which the accused duped customers to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore.

