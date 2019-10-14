Telangana: Another RTC employee commits suicide

Hyderabad: A conductor of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) allegedly attempted to commit suicide, hours after another TSRTC employee attempted self-immolation and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Warangal.

According to the police, the deceased conductor has been identified as Surendra Goud (46). A case under Section 174 CrPC will be registered.

"Goud hung himself at his house in Banjarewadi, Hyderabad, on Sunday. The place comes under Kulsumpura Police Station limits. His family members took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Later, Goud's body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for the post mortem. We will investigate the case further." Goud's family members alleged that he was depressed over losing his job as the government had declared that the RTC employees who went on strike will not be taken back.

Earlier on Sunday, an RTC worker, Bathini Ravi allegedly poured kerosene on his body and tried to self-immolate himself at Narasampeta bus stand in Warangal before he was stopped by the police and union workers.

In the last three days, two RTC employees including Goud have died after attempting suicide. Srinivas Reddy from Khammam district had on Sunday succumbed to his injuries at a Hyderabad hospital after receiving 80 per cent burns.

He had immolated himself on Saturday during a strike of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

Two other RTC employees attempted to kill themselves while they were staging a protest as part of the ongoing strike but were rescued by neighbours and police.