Telangana: 8 Injured After Flyover Slab Collapses In LB Nagar Area Of Hyderabad; Visuals Surface

Telangana: In an unfortunate incident, a flyover slab collapsed in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. According to initial reports, 8 people were injured in the incident out of which two persons sustained head injuries.
"The injured were taken to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. A case is registered under section 337," Anji Reddy, SHO LB Nagar informed news agency ANI.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
