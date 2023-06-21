 Telangana: 8 Injured After Flyover Slab Collapses In LB Nagar Area Of Hyderabad; Visuals Surface
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Telangana: In an unfortunate incident, a flyover slab collapsed in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. According to initial reports, 8 people were injured in the incident out of which two persons sustained head injuries.

"The injured were taken to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. A case is registered under section 337," Anji Reddy, SHO LB Nagar informed news agency ANI.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

