 Telangana: 46-Year-Old NIMS Doctor Ends Life By Administering Herself With Anaesthesia Injection
PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old doctor working in the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly ended her life at her house here, police said.

The deceased, also a professor in the Anaesthesia department of the hospital, is suspected to have administered an anaesthesia injection to herself on June 5, they said.

About The Incident

After attending duty at the hospital she went to the flat on June 5, but as she was not responding to phone calls her husband, who is also a doctor rushed to the house and found the door locked from inside. He broke open the door with help from neighbours and found his wife in an unconscious state, a police official at Begumpet police station said on Sunday.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, the official added.

The reason for her resorting to the extreme step is under investigation, the official said. A case was registered.

