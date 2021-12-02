Telangana: 27 students test positive for COVID-19 in Sangareddy district

27 students of Mahatma Jyothirao Phule Backward Classes Welfare School have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday in Telangana. The school is situtated in Indresham in Sangareddy district of the state.

"27 students tested positive for COVID-19 in Mahatma Jyothirao Phule Backward Classes Welfare School, Indresham in Sangareddy district of Telangana," Sangareddy district DMHO told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, 45 students and 1 teacher from the same school had tested positive for COVID.

Dr Gayatri, DM and HO, Sangareddy district, informed, "45 students and 1 teacher of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes Welfare School have tested COVID-19 positive so far. Students have been kept in isolation and are receiving medical treatment." As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total active case in the state is 3,535.

Earlier in the day, a 35-year-old woman who arrived a the international airport here from the UK has tested positive for COVID-19 and her samples have been sent for genome sequencing to verify Omicron variant.

The genome sequencing would throw light on the virus variant she is infected with, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Thursday recorded 189 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,76,376, while the death toll rose to 3,995 with two more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 77, followed by Ranga Reddy (12) district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 137 people recovered from the infectious disease on Thursday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,68,701.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:21 PM IST