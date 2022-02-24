Telangana: 23-year-old consumes poison after alleging rape by 4 including cop; dies

Mahabubabad: A Telangana woman from Mahabubabad district allegedly killed herself after alleging that she was gangraped by four people including a police constable.

A writ petition was filed at the Nellikudur police station in Mahabubabad district on Wednesday, February 23. The petition alleged that on February 16, the victim was gangraped when she had gone to her friend’s house to stay the night. The 23-year-old alleged that she was raped again when she visited the same friend on February 17 too.

She died on Tuesday, February 22, while undergoing treatment after consuming posion on February. She alleged that she had consumed poison because she was allegedly gangrapped by four men on February 17 and 18.

Based on the contents of the petition, an FIR was registered under Section 376(D), 306, 354(D) read with 34 of the IPC.

One of the accused has been identified as a police constable. Another accused is alleged to be the husband of a Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member.



Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:35 AM IST