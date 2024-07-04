Telangana: 2 Real Estate Salesmen Spike Hyderabad Woman's Drink, Rape Her In Car; Arrested

Telangana: 2 Real Estate Salesmen Spike Hyderabad Woman Drink, Rape Her In Car; Arrested | Representative Image

Hyderabad: Two men working as salespersons in a real estate firm were arrested here for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, in her complaint to police stated that on June 30 she went to Miyapur to work as a saleswoman where the two salesmen met her, and later they picked her up in a car from a hostel and proceeded to a site.

After completion of the meeting on the way in the night they halted their car at an under-construction building by telling her that the car had broken down, the complainant said.

Woman's Drink Spiked By Salesmen

The woman was then served a cool drink and sweet by the two salesmen and after consuming it, she felt dizzy. Taking advantage of the situation, the two of them removed the clothes she was wearing, touched her body parts and abused and beat the woman, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

Read Also Thane Court Sentences 2 Men To 20 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl In 2019

Further, one after the other they harassed her sexually till the early morning hours of July 1 due to which she suffered severe body pain. Subsequently, they dropped her at the hostel and fled, it said.

Based on the complaint of the woman, a rape case was registered at Miyapur police station and during the course of investigation the two salesmen were arrested, police added.