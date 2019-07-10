Telangana: 2 minor girls drown in water pit in Nalgonda

<p><strong>Nalgonda:</strong> Two teenage girls died after drowning in a water pit located near a cattle shed at Perikakondaram village of Shaligowraram Mandal in the district on Monday afternoon. The police have registered a case and the investigation into the matter is underway.</p><p>A similar incident took place in Mumbai a few days back. The body of 12-year-old was found after he was drowned in Marine Drive. Last week, another boy who drowned in the sea in Colaba's Geeta Colony was rescued by Mumbai fire department personnel. </p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>