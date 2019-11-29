Telangana: 2 dead, 1 injured after car rams into pillar and overturns

The students had allegedly sneaked out from their campus on Thursday night and went to Rajendernagar to attend a birthday party. After the celebrations were over, they went to the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport.

While returning from the airport, the car rammed into a pillar and turned turtle. The deceased have been identified as Tarun (19), and Uday (19), while the injured. Shashank (19) was shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered in this matter. The bodies were shifted to a state-run hospital for post-mortem.