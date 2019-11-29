Telangana: 2 dead, 1 injured after car rams into pillar and overturns Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Two students died while another was injured on Friday after a car rammed into a pillar and overturned in Hyderabad.
According to the Rajendernagar police, around nine students of Narayana Medical Long Term Coaching Centre, Madhupur were travelling in a Tata Safari car in the early morning.
The students had allegedly sneaked out from their campus on Thursday night and went to Rajendernagar to attend a birthday party. After the celebrations were over, they went to the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport.
While returning from the airport, the car rammed into a pillar and turned turtle. The deceased have been identified as Tarun (19), and Uday (19), while the injured. Shashank (19) was shifted to a local hospital for treatment.
A case has been registered in this matter. The bodies were shifted to a state-run hospital for post-mortem.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)