Telangana: 12 injured after bus rams into lorry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least 12 people were injured after a bus driver lost control while taking a u-turn and rammed into a lorry from the rear-end on the outer ring road in the limits of Hayatnagar police station here.
According to Hayatnagar Police, the incident occurred on Monday night when a bus carrying employees of a company met with an accident. The bus driver lost control while taking U-turn and rammed the bus into a lorry.
All the victims were rushed to the nearest hospital. 12 people have been admitted to our hospital and are under treatment right now. All the victims are out of danger.
A woman has received severe injury on her hand and surgery is being done. Remaining passengers were given first aid," Dr Sushanth, Incharge Doctor, Amma Hospital told media. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)