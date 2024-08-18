Telangana: 11-Yr-Old Girl Begs For Money To Perform Mother's Last Rites While Sitting Next To Dead Body; Heart-Wrenching VIDEO Surfaces

Telangana: 11-Yr-Old Girl Begs For Money To Perform Mother's Last Rites While Sitting Next To Dead Body | X

Telangana: In a heart-wrenching incident which came to light from Bhel Tharoda village, located in the Tanur mandal of Nirmal district in Telangana, an 11-year-old girl has been left all alone in the world after the tragic deaths of both her parents. The girl was forced to beg while sitting next to the dead body of her mother to arrange money for the last rites of her deceased mother. A video has surfaced on social media in which the minor girl is seen begging and trying to arrange money for her mother's funeral.

A few months ago, Durga’s father passed away due to illness, leaving her and her mother, Gangamani, to fend for themselves. Life became increasingly difficult for the family. Struggling to cope with the mounting challenges, Gangamani eventually decided to end her life, leaving her young daughter behind. The loss of her mother, who was her only source of support, has plunged Durga into a world of despair and confusion.

After her mother’s suicide, Durga found herself completely alone. With no relatives or extended family coming forward to help, she was left to sit by her mother’s lifeless body, crying inconsolably. Unsure of how to conduct her mother’s last rites or where to find the money needed, Durga began begging for help from the villagers who gathered to see what had happened.

Gangamani, who was 36-years-old, had been living with her daughter in Bhel Tharoda, working as a daily labourer after a falling out with her husband. When her husband died from illness, life became even more challenging for her. Overwhelmed, Gangamani decided to take her own life, leaving Durga, her 11-year-old daughter, to face the world alone.

As neighbours gathered, they were heartbroken to see the young girl sitting beside her mother’s body, not knowing what to do. Out of sheer desperation, Durga spread out a small cloth and began begging for money to pay for her mother’s funeral.

The local community was deeply moved by Durga’s plight. Word spread quickly, and many people came forward to offer financial assistance. Even the police officers who came to investigate the case were touched by her situation and provided help. Others who heard about the incident also contributed through online donations.

Durga’s story has touched the hearts of everyone who has heard it. The sight of an 11-year-old girl begging to perform her mother’s last rites has left the entire community in tears, deeply saddened by the hardships she has faced at such a young age.