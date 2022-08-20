Tejashwi Prakash issues guidelines to party ministers: 'Greet everyone with namaste, no new cars'

Deputy CM of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav | Facebook

Deputy CM of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday issued a series of do's and dont's to the newly elected ministerial colleagues of his party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This comes just a few days after his 31 ministers took oath in the government headed by CM Nitish Kumar.

Taking to Facebook, Yadav wrote in Hindi, "Ministers made from the quota of Rashtriya Janata Dal will not buy any new vehicle for themselves in the department."

He also requested the ministers to be courteous and promote the tradition of salutation with namaste and adab.

He added, "The ministers of Rashtriya Janata Dal must not allow the workers, well-wishers, supporters to touch their feet. While dealing with the poor and needy people, the ministers must be unbiased and not let their caste/religion decide the priority of the matter."

Another instruction by the 32-year-old politician read that the ministers should promote honesty, transparency, and promptness in their department.

They have been urged to share their work plans and development works on social media so that the people can get positive information about the work done by them.