Tejas Jet Suffers Airframe Damage While Landing At Frontline Air Base; IAF Grounds Fleet

A Tejas light combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) sustained serious damage after overshooting the runway at a frontline airbase earlier this month, reportedly due to a suspected brake failure, according to PTI, citing authoritative sources.

The incident occurred on February 7 during landing, after the aircraft had returned from a routine training sortie. The pilot ejected safely and did not suffer any injuries, according to PTI as quoted by sources.

There has been no official statement from the IAF regarding the accident so far.

IAF Temporarily Grounded

According to PTI, following the incident, the IAF temporarily grounded its fleet of around 30 single-seat Tejas aircraft to conduct extensive technical checks and ensure operational safety.

This marks the third accident involving the indigenous fighter jet. The first incident took place in March 2024, when a Tejas aircraft crashed near Jaisalmer. The second occurred in November 2025 during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow, where another Tejas jet crashed.

The latest mishap comes at a time when Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the manufacturer of the Tejas, has faced delays in delivering the upgraded Tejas Mk-1A variant to the IAF.

Rs 48,000 Crore Contract With HAL

In February 2021, the Defence Ministry signed a Rs 48,000 crore contract with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets. However, deliveries have been delayed primarily due to GE Aerospace missing deadlines for supplying the aero engines required to power the aircraft.

In September last year, the Defence Ministry signed another deal worth Rs 62,370 crore with HAL for the procurement of 97 additional Tejas Mk-1A jets.

The Tejas is a single-engine, multi-role fighter aircraft designed to operate in high-threat environments. It is capable of performing air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions, and is a key component of India’s indigenous defence manufacturing programme.