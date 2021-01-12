Teen neighbour kills school teacher in Jaipur

Jaipur

A 55-year-old school teacher was murdered by her 19-year-old neighbour after she objected to him walking his dog in front of her house in Jaipur’s Mansarovar locality.

The deceased, Vigya Devi, lived alone. Police arrested Krishna Kant Sharma. He has confessed to the crime.

Police said Sharma tried to make the murder look like a dacoity by tying her hands and feet and gagging her. The killing came to light when Vigya’s colleague Kuldeep called her on her mobile. Not getting an answer, Kuldeep called another colleague, Anita, who sent her son Rishabh to check on Vigya. Rishabh found Vigya dead and called the police.

ACP Ajaypal Lamba said an altercation took place when Sharma was taking his dog for a walk at 6 am on Monday. Vigya had reprima­nded Sharma for the dog littering in front of her house.