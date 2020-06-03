Tech has own pitfalls: Lawyer learns hard way

New Delhi: The virtual court hearing through video-conferencing has its own pitfalls. A lady lawyer was caught unaware whatever she was telling her client about the hearing was also heard by jud­ges, before whom she had unsuccessfully argued the case. Soon after the hearing was ov­er, she was heard telling her client: “Nahi maana court ne. Waqt achcha nahi hota, sunte nahi hai (The court did not accept. When time is not good, they don’t hear).”

Unaware the mic was on and all she told her client was being heard by the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. He promptly said, “Madam Aisa Nahi Hai. Hum Sunte Hain (Madam it’s not that, we do hear).”

Other judges on the bench were Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Indira Banerjee. The matter involving the petitioner verses State of Punjab relates to some act of impersonation by the petitioner as lawyer was heard telling the court, “I have not impersonated. What's the role assigned to me? Allegation against me is that I visited once. When agreement took place, I was not there.”