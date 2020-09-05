Teachers' Day 2020: PM Modi pays tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan, expresses gratitude to teachers for their contribution

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and offered gratitude to the teachers across the country.

Hailing the teachers as "heroes", the Prime Minister lauded them for their contributions towards shaping minds and building the nation.

"We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes," PM Modi tweeted.