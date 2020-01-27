'TDP misusing its majority': YSRCP after state cabinet approves abolition of legislative council

The state cabinet has approved the draft bill to abolish the legislative council after a decision in this regard was taken in the cabinet meeting held here on Monday.

Elaborating on the decision, YSRCP in a statement said, "The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is misusing its majority in the legislative council to halt the bills that have received majority voting in the legislative assembly." "Earlier the council has delayed and rejected the separate commissions for SC and ST. It has rejected the bill that introduces the English medium in government schools," the statement said.