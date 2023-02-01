TB infections on the rise in Chhattisgarh post-covid; over 38k found infected in 2022

Raipur: Tribal-dominated central Chhattisgarh witnessed a significant rise in Tuberculosis (TB) cases in the state as a post-Covid outcome, a national-level survey that covered 13 districts of Chhattisgarh reflects the escalation. A substantial upsurge in cases of lung infection was recorded during the Covid period.

Data received from official sources state - 2,79,66,487 people were screened in health institutes including government and private hospitals in which 13,36,681 people were identified with TB-related similar symptoms, 1,873 of them were newly detected positive cases. As per the state government data, the infection rate is 1.5 percent which is quite higher than the previous year.

In 2019 Chhattisgarh diagnosed 43,215 confirmed cases, the next year 29,381 people were found TB positive, the data said.

In 2021, 32,578 people were diagnosed with the infection, however, in 2022, more than 38,403 people were found infected. In comparison to 2021, an addition of 5,825 new cases were reported in the state.

Sources said, TB infection cases always vary in the state because the majority of people who contribute to a significant rise are migrants. Consumption of tobacco, aerosol, dust, and pollution due to mining and burning of fuel including coal among others have been listed as the major factors responsible for TB infection.

However, the Chhattisgarh State Health department clarified its stand and said, the situation is under control.

“If you look at national TB healing figures, we are doing well and in the coming days will do better,” Director Epidemic Control and infectious diseases, Dr. Subhash Mishra told FPJ over the phone.

Data shared with UN agencies related to TB infection and control states that in 2022, TB treatment success rate in India is 84% while in Chhattisgarh it was 85.30%.

In Chhattisgarh we are continuously monitoring the situation and planning to launch a massive campaign ‘TB Free Chhattisgarh’ soon, Health Minister TS Singh Deo told FPJ over the phone on Tuesday.

