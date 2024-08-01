‘Taxpayer Money Going Literally Down The Drain’: Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai On Waterlogging Near New Parliament Building

Due to the ongoing rain in the national capital, Delhi, since Wednesday, several areas have experienced waterlogging. The new Parliament building has not been spared either, with waterlogging reported there as well.

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai shared a video of waterlogging on the roads in front of the new Parliament on Thursday and commented, "When our ‘new’ parliament building is water-logged, what chance do we the citizens have?"

Rajdeep raised concerns about the haste in the construction of the new building, stating, "Frankly, the haste with which the new building was constructed, singularly unaesthetic and with no character, while the wonderfully distinctive and charming old Parliament building and iconic central hall lie mostly unused, is saddening. Taxpayer money is literally going down the drain."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall today as well, leading the Delhi government to decide to close all schools.

Streets in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon are covered in water. Many metro stations in Delhi are also facing severe waterlogging issues, causing significant inconvenience for people.

Even some posh areas are experiencing waterlogging due to the rain. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory.

According to reports, at least 7 people have died due to rain-related incidents in the last 48 hours.

Earlier today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore shared a video showing water leakage in Parliament lobby. Sharing the video he said the that he would move an adjournment motion on the issue.