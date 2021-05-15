Tauktae hits Kerala, causes destruction

K Raveendran

Thiruvananthapuram

Cyclone Tauktae has caused widespread damage in Kerala, destroying houses in vulnerable areas along the coast, causing traffic disruptions, throwing power supply in disarray, and inundating places on the banks of rivers.

A red alert has been declared in eight districts as the cyclonic formation in the Arabian Sea is expected to bring more rains and greater fury by the rising waves in the sea in the hours to follow.

Sea erosion is ravaging the coastal areas, forcing evacuation of hundreds of families in each of the affected districts. Disaster relief workers have been widely deployed to organise relief and rescue operations.

Most places in the state received more than 200mm rainfall, raising water levels in various reservoirs. Most small dams have raised their shutters to release excess water so that the water levels are brought down to manageable limits so that situations similar to the 2018 deluge are avoided.

The 2018 floods, which had devastated the state, causing loss of property and public assets to the extent not seen in a 100 years, were blamed on the failure of the authorities to open the shutters of major dams to release the dangerously rising water in time.

The Central Water Commission has sounded a flooding alert across the state and people staying along the major rivers have been advised to exercise caution and if required to move to safety.

The relief operations have been somewhat hampered by a reluctance by the affected people to move to camps for fear of Covid infection as many prefer to go and stay with their relatives.

The Covid situation, barely under control despite strict enforcement of a statewide lockdown, has made the task of evacuation and relocation all the more difficult as Covid patients, followed by those in quarantine and observation, to special camps.

The need to strictly follow the Covid protocols has also tied the hands of rescue workers as crowding has to be avoided at relief camps. Still struggling to control the high positivity rate, the government announced the enforcement of triple lockdown in 4 districts, — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram. The triple lockdown means the borders of the affected districts would be sealed and interstate travel will be an exception. Bakeries and provisions stores will open on alternate days while banks will operate twice a week.

The authorities have provided for geo-fencing and the deployment of drones to mo­n­itor the situation and violations are to be dealt with st­e­rnly. Quarantine violations will invite severe punishm­ent and a contingent of 10,000 police personnel has been deployed to enforce the provisions of triple lockdown.

With monsoon expected to arrive ahead of time, the outbreak of dengue and similar virus infections has created additional headache for the health workers. The health authorities have lau­nched pre-monsoon preparations to deal with the situation, including fogging and cleaning of households and neighbourhoods to control mosquitos.