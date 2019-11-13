TATA trust contributed to 75% of BJP and 56% of Congress's poll trust funds

According to the latest annual contribution report submitted by political parties to the Election Commission (EC), the corporates in India contributed a record of Rs 472 to BJP alone, of which 75%, a total of Rs 356 crore, came from the Tata Group-controlled Progressive Electoral Trust (PET) alone. While Congress received Rs 99 crore from four electoral trusts, of which 56%, a total of Rs 55.6 crore was given by PET.

Total contribution by any individual or an organization above Rs 20,000 to BJP in 2018-19 were Rs 741.98 crore. The amount rose 69.5% from the Rs 437.69 crore in 2017-19.

The PET has also contributed to Trinamool Congress in the last financial year, although it had published zero contribution in the year 2017-18.

Prudent Electoral Trust, for which the Bharti Airtel Group is the biggest sponsor, paid Rs 67.25 crore to the BJP which is way lesser than its initial contribution of Rs 154 crore in 2017-18. The trust also contributed Rs 39 crore in 2018-19, 10 crores more than its last contribution in 2017-18.

Shiv Sena’s received amount came almost close to that of Congress with Rs 130.6 crore in 2018-19.