Tata Power Renewables commissions 120MW solar project in Gujarat

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) 100% subsidiary of Tata Power has commissioned 120MW solar project in Mesanka, Gujarat.



It will produce 305247 MWh annually for Gujarat Government (GUVNL). In the installation, approximately 3.81 lakhs modules were used and the project will reduce up to 1.03 lakh ton CO2 annually. A thin-film glass on glass modules of various wattages and harnesses of capacity 440Wp to 460Wp have been used in the project.



Tata Power CEO&MD Praveen Sinha said “We are proud to announce the commissioning of the 120 MW solar project at Mesanka, Gujarat within a short span of five months. We have solidified our position as a major renewable energy player with unmatched prowess across the solar EPC value chain and are committed to continuing our steadfast efforts to help India achieve its clean energy goals."



With this addition of 120 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power now stands at 3,520 MW with 2,588 MW of Solar and 932 MW of Wind.



Tata Power’s total Renewable capacity is 4,920 MW including 1,400 MW of Renewable projects under various stages of implementation.Tata

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:03 PM IST