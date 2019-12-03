Taste of your own medicine? After getting trolled for GDP comment, BJP MP asks Parl to 'ban social media'

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey recently said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has no relevance and it should not be treated as 'Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat'.
He had been participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Taxation Law Amendment Bill and a statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance on the same legislation.
Following his comments, the minister was trolled relentlessly on social media after his comments.
Now, on Tuesday, the Minister has requested Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla to ban social media, or at least bring in regulations.
He began addressing the Speaker with the words, "I need your protection".
"The media...social media especially has misconstrued my words," he said while calling for a ban.
Reacting to the incident, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, earlier on Tuesday, took a dig at the BJP, saying "God save India's economy".
"GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased. These are BJP's ideas of reforms. God save India's economy," Chidambaram, who is in jail in connection with cases of corruption and money laundering, said in a tweet.
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday had also taken a swipe at Dubey over his remarks, saying God save the people from "New India's novice economists"
