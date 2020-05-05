Tasmac outlets in Tamil Nadu to open from May 7 but with restrictions

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government announced the reopening of Tasmac outlets (state-run liquor shops) from May 7, except in COVID-19 containment zones.
In a statement issued here the government said the Tasmac liquor outlets will be opened from May 7 onwards. The shops will function between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. However liquor shops located in the containment zones will continue to be closed. According to the government, social distance of six feet should be maintained between persons standing in a queue.
The state government has said that crowding should be avoided and there cannot be more than five persons at a time, while the individual distance should be six feet between two persons. It also said that all required security measures must be put in place and adequate personnel should be employed in every outlet to prevent crowding. The TASMAC outlets have been closed since March 24 when the government effected a state-wide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the opening of liquor shops in all red, green and orange zones besides containment zones. Liquor shops opened today in several parts of the country after 40 days.
(Inputs from Agencies)
