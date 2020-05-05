Tasmac outlets in Tamil Nadu to open from May 7 but with restrictions

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government announced the reopening of Tasmac outlets (state-run liquor shops) from May 7, except in COVID-19 containment zones.

In a statement issued here the government said the Tasmac liquor outlets will be opened from May 7 onwards. The shops will function between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. However liquor shops located in the containment zones will continue to be closed. According to the government, social distance of six feet should be maintained between persons standing in a queue.