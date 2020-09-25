Tarun Gogoi Health Update: Former Assam chief minister in ICU after oxygen level falls in post-COVID complications

Guwahati: Veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi was on Thursday admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a state-run hospital after his blood oxygen level drastically went down in post-COVID-19 complications, a senior doctor said.

The 85-year-old leader tested positive for the virus on August 25 and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) the next day. He tested negative recently but remained in the hospital.

GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said that Gogoi, who has "a lot of comorbid conditions", was admitted to the ICU as he developed some problems in the lungs and his oxygen level dropped drastically. "However, he is stable now and we are constantly monitoring his condition. He is in oxygen support at this moment," he said.