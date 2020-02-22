Tariff pe Tariff: When Trump slapped taxes on India

However, putting aside the prospect of a trade deal, let us also take a look at the times when it has not quite been smooth sailing. To this end, we decided to put together a list highlighting the taxes Trump has slapped on India.

Soon after taking over, the Trump administration had put in place tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from other countries. According to Pravin Krishna, a professor of international economics and business at Johns Hopkins University, this translated to a 25% tarriff on US imports of steel from India, or $700 million. Sanctions on aluminium imports amounted to about $350-400 million. Being above what had been previously negotiated by the US, this was viewed by many as being aggressive.

Later, in May 2019, Trump scrapped trade privileges allotted to Indian exporters under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme. This came into effect on June 5. India was the largest beneficiary of the GSP programme in 2017 with USD 5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status, TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla had earlier said in a statement.

The Generalized System of Preferences is a preferential tariff system which allows various counties to export tariff-free in US markets. This system was designed by the US government in order to support developing countries to grow their trade and make their prime trade sectors stronger.

"Even the US was benefiting from the GSP regime, since the intermediary inputs provided by India helped keep its industry competitive. This withdrawal of GSP is only going to inject the estimated additional burden of USD 190 million, which is minuscule compared to India's overall export to US," he had said at the time.

The decades old GSP, introduced in 1976 saw as many as 1,900 Indian products from sectors such as chemicals and engineering get duty free access to the US market. India's top exports to the US under GSP had included motor vehicle parts, ferro-alloys, precious metal jewellery, building stone, insulated cables, leather products, garment and wires.