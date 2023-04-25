Tarek Fateh death: Nothing was sacred for the Pakistan-born Canadian writer |

It would have surely pleased Tarek Fatah, the Pakistan-born Canadian writer: the RSS on Monday was among the first to condole his demise. And that too in flattering terms -- describing him as an eminent thinker, author and commentator; the only other person to shower such lavish praise was his journalist daughter Natasha.

‘‘Lion of Punjab, son of Hindustan, speaker of truth, voice of the downtrodden,’’ tweeted journalist daughter Natasha, as she ran out of superlatives.

RSS, of course, has its good reasons for going gaga over Fatah who was a fierce critic of Pakistan and a votary of the Baloch separatist movement.

Early life and career

Born in Karachi, he had migrated to Canada in 1987; there, he came into his own as an award-winning reporter, columnist, and radio and television commentator, with a huge social media following, according to Toronto Sun.

Fatah, who died at 73, was also a political activist, a fierce defender of human rights and a staunch opponent of religious fanaticism.

Nothing was scared for him: He authored books titled ‘The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism’ and ‘Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State.’ Most of this would have sounded blasphemous to a conservative. But Tarek was never deterred by controversy. He was known for his progressive views on Islam and called himself an “Indian born in Pakistan” and a “Punjabi born into Islam”.

Concolences poured in after his demise

He passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. Expressing his condolences, "Kashmir Files" film director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "There was one and only Tarek -- daring, funny, knowledgeable, sharp thinker, great orator and a fearless fighter. Tarek, my brother, it was a delight to have you as a close friend. Will you be able to rest in peace? Om Shanti!"

“He did more than his share of good in this world. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family, and his countless admirers across the world,” Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey wrote on Twitter.

Read Also Who was Tarek Fatah? Progressive Muslim commentator who passed away at 73 after battling cancer