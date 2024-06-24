'Tankwah Kha Raha Hai Tax Payer Ke Paison Pe': X User TROLLS Harbhajan Singh, Here's How AAP MP Responded

Harbhajan Singh | Photo: Twitter

In a hilarious turn of events, Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh's argument with an X (former Twitter) user over his Rajya Sabha membership went viral. After being trolled by an X user on whether he justifies his salary that he enjoys in the capacity of a Rajya Sabha member, Harbhajan Singh hit back giving a tough response.

It all started with @dreamer__neha an X user who said, "unfunny on commentary.. same unfunny on twitter… leave."

To this Harbhajan Singh took to X and responded saying, "Yes plz leave .. u are listening to me waha and yaha so please leave."

and yet another X user @RahulTavar_ jumped into the argiment saying, "Tu bhi Nikal ja Rajya Sabha se, wahan bolte hue hamne nahi suna tujhe. Nalla, Tankwah kha raha Tax Payer ke paison pe bematlab."

Harbhajan Singh hit back at Rahul Tanvar saying, "Bhai mera sara salary goes for educating kids who can’t afford it not a single penny goes for my own use. and I am also a tax payer like you.. itna gusaa nahi karte.. and if u do wanna get some education let me know I will take care of ur study too.. u need to learn TAMEEZ."

This comes a week after the former Team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had urged Gary Kirsten not to waste his time with Pakistan men's cricket team and return to coach the Men in Blue. Harbhajan had posted on X and referred to the former South African as amongst the rarest diamonds and a special man for them.

According to reports, Kirsten came down hard on Pakistan players after their scratchy three-wicket win over Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024 fixture on Sunday at Lauderhill in Florida. The 56-year-old called out the players for lack of unity and fitness, claiming that he has never seen such a situation with any other team he has coached thus far.