Tanishq tension spreads to Gujarat

The police had to beef up patrolling in the vicinity of Tanishq showrooms across the state on Wednesday after rumours did the round that a showroom was attacked and ransacked in Gandhidham in Kutch district.

However, the rumour was subsequently debunked by the Superintendent of Police, Kutch East. Nonetheless, the advertisement has not gone down too well with a section of society and in Surat, Durgavahini Matru Shakti, a sister organisation of RSS, has demanded legal action against Tanishq, a subsidiary of the Tata group. The tension heightened after an apology pasted by the showroom on its main door went viral. It was subsequently removed but not before grabbing eyeballs on social platforms.

In the said apology the showroom had said: “We apologize to the Hindu community of Kutch for the shameful advertisement.” Meanwhile, the RSS affiliate has threatened to launch mass movement if action is not taken against the advertising company within 30 days.

