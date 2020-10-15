Tamil superstar Rajinikanth pays up property tax

Chennai: A day after attracting widespread negative publicity when a judge of the Madras High Court rapped Tamil superstar Rajinikanth for hastily approaching the judiciary seeking property tax remission for his marriage hall, the actor paid up the dues of Rs 6.5 lakh with a late payment penalty.

The actor had sought remission of the property tax for his Raghavendra Mandapam, in the heart of Chennai, citing that the hall remained closed during the Covid-19 lockdown imposed since March 24.

However, faced with strong criticism on social media and the rap from the court, the actor on Thursday paid the property tax with the Greater Chennai Corporation. Confirming the development, a civic official said, “He has given a cheque for Rs 6,56,000, which includes the late payment penalty.”

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth tweeted admitting that he had learnt a lesson from experience. “We should have appealed to the Corporation first. We could have avoided this mistake,” he said and put out a hashtag stating: “Lesson from experience.”