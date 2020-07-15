Tamil Nadu’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 lakh

Chennai

The number of persons, who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday breached the 1.5 lakh-mark. With 4,496 patients testing positive for the global pandemic, the tally touched 1,51,820.

"What is interesting is that on a day the State breached a benchmark, it also set another benchmark of one lakh patients recovering till date. On Wednesday, as many as 5,000 persons were discharged post-treatment taking the tally of recovered patients to 1,02,310. This is a significant achievement," said a Health Department official.

The death toll rose to 2,167 with the State recording the deaths of 68 more patients. In Chennai, the fresh Covid-19 numbers remained below 2,000 with only 1,291 patients testing positive.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told journalists he expected the cases to steadily decline in another 10 days.

Asked if the lockdown conditions would be relaxed post-July 31, he said it could be determined only based on the situation and the number of cases going down. Besides, it would also depend on the decisions to be taken by the Centre and other state governments, he added.