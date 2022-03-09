Tamil Nadu youth joins Ukrainian army, fights against Russian troops

A 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who was rejected twice by the Indian Army, is now fighting in the Ukrainian Army against the invading Russian troops.

Intelligence reports received by the Union government have revealed that the Tamil youth, Sainikhesh Ravichandran of Thudaliyur in Coimbatore, is a student of Aerospace engineering at Kharkiv National University in Ukraine.

A group of Intelligence Bureau officers had visited Sanikesh’s residence a couple of days ago to inquire as to why he had joined the Ukrainian military.

His parents informed the IB sleuths that he had a passion for the armed forces and showed his room which was plastered with photographs of Indian Army.

Sainiikesh, according to the police officers, had even approached the US consulate in Chennai to ascertain whether he could join the US Army.

He was since then actively pursuing his five-year aerospace engineering course and had informed his parents a few days before the war broke out that he had got employment in a video game developing company.

The family came to know that he had joined the Ukraine military only when the intelligence sleuths visited them.

His father Ravichandran, when contacted, told IANS, "I am terribly upset and I have requested the Government of India to bring my son back. He had contacted us a few days ago and said that he was safe; but he did not heed to our requests to come back."

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:13 AM IST