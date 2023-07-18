TN Mother's Fatal Sacrifice: Woman Jumps Ahead Of Bus, Kills Herself To Arrange For Child's Fees, Heart-Wrenching Video Surfaces

In a heart-wrenching incident in Tamil Nadu, a mother allegedly killed herself by coming under a bus to arrange money for her son's education. A video making rounds on social media shows a woman, working as a 'safai karmachari' (cleaning staff) at the Collector's office in Salem district, as per reports, deliberately jumped ahead of a bus.

The woman reportedly did so as someone had misled her that her family would receive Rs 45,000 in case she died in an accident. The woman, who was in need of money to pay her son's college fees, decided to end her life, said reports.

Warning: The following video might contain visuals disturbing for certain viewers. Discretion advised.

The video was shared by journalists on Twitter.

Video moves netizens

The video has moved netizens. People who tweeted the video as well as Twitter users expressed their grief and anger over the incident. Many people questioned and expressed anger towards the situation that led a mother to kill herself for paying the fees of her son.

The incident also highlights the difficulties faced by those who try to make ends meet as well as educate their children in hope of a better future. Twitterati said that true development would mean that no one is forced to take such a step.

Reports said that police investigation is underway in the case and that the police is investigating the case from all angles. It is during police investigation that this fact came to light, said reports.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

