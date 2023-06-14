 Tamil Nadu Withdraws General Consent For CBI Amid Senthil Balaji's Arrest
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the first to withdraw general consent to the CBI in her State many months ago. Kerala and Rajasthan had followed later.

N ChithraUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
New Delhi: After West Bengal, Kerala, and Rajasthan, the Tamil Nadu government has now withdrawn its general consent for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state. The central probe agency will now have to obtain permission from the Tamil Nadu government before conducting any investigation in the southern state.

The development comes amid the arrest of State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. The ruling DMK has criticised BJP government at the Centre alleging that it is misusing central agencies to silent the opposition leaders.

West Bengal first state to withdraw consent

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the first to withdraw general consent to the CBI in her State many months ago. Kerala and Rajasthan had followed later. 

Since the CBI is governed by The Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1948, the agency requires permission from the States before taking up probe in cases. Many States including Tamil Nadu had granted “general consent” to the agency. However, now the consent has to be obtained from Tamil Nadu before probing a case. 

